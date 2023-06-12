Critical Comparison: TomTom (TMOAF) and Its Rivals

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TomTom to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
7.9% of TomTom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares TomTom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TomTom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TomTom Competitors
|-41.22%
|-198.13%
|-7.29%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TomTom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TomTom Competitors
|134
|950
|2752
|44
|2.70
As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given TomTom’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TomTom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares TomTom and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TomTom
|N/A
|N/A
|74.15
|TomTom Competitors
|$1.80 billion
|$57.40 million
|400.86
TomTom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
TomTom rivals beat TomTom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
TomTom Company Profile
TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
