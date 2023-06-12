Critical Contrast: Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) vs. Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30% Freshworks -43.32% -20.67% -15.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Freshworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.09 $40.47 million $0.79 15.99 Freshworks $498.00 million 9.29 -$232.13 million ($0.78) -20.37

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Freshworks 0 6 8 0 2.57

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.11%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $18.03, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Freshworks.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Freshworks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia on February 10, 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.