Critical Review: SPI Energy (SPI) versus Its Peers

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SPI Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1910 8365 16930 609 2.58

Profitability

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -171.05% -40.67% -5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million -$33.42 million -1.13 SPI Energy Competitors $4.15 billion $856.20 million 19.98

SPI Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SPI Energy competitors beat SPI Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of solar storage and electric vehicle solutions. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Energy Solutions, Solar Projects Development, Electric Vehicles, and Others. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

