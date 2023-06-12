Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.66

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 250091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $666.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,897.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.