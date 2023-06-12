CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. 1,187,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

