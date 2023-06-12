Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $894,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $3,607,000. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the first quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

