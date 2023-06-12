Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.
Insider Activity
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0 %
CFR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.52. 496,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.