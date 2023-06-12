Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.07% of Cytokinetics worth $46,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,451. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 987,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.