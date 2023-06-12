Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 3.1 %
DIFTY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.