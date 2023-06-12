Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 3.1 %

DIFTY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.