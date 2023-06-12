Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.02 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.55 or 0.00033091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $90.02 million and approximately $181,475.35 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

