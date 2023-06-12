Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $3,629,920.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $488.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $504.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

