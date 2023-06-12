dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DNTL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.94.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.69. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

