Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $25.81. 4,755,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,861. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.