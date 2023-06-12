Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,281 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Teradyne worth $36,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 701,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,678. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

