Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $254.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.00. 137,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.30. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.