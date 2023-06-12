Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.