Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

