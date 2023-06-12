Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

DLR opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

