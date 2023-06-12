Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,094. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

