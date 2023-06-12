Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $301.22. 303,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.92. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
