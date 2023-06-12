Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $301.22. 303,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.92. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

