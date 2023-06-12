Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

