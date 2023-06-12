Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a growth of 2,346.6% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,205.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.82 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DRXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.19) to GBX 875 ($10.88) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.77) to GBX 700 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.