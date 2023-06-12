Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 481,932 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,932 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 4.11% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,126 shares in the company, valued at $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $124,398. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

