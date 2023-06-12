Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 136,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 389,725 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 366,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,338,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. 1,029,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

