Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,153 ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.94. 48,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $124.94.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.