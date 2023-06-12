Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,325 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of AirSculpt Technologies worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 273.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

