Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191,999 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $6.50 on Monday, hitting $217.83. 675,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

