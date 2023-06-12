Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of New Fortress Energy worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

