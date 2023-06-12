Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,371 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eliem Therapeutics were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ELYM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Eliem Therapeutics Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

