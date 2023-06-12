Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,904 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 111.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 440,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 578,586.63%. Analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

