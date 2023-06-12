Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849,040 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Grid Dynamics worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 190,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,757. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

