Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Natera worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. 554,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at $29,799,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,331 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

