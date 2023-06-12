Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $5.25 Million in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.13. 173,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,992. The company has a market cap of $600.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34.
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.
