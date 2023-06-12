Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $962,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $213.99. 198,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,469. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,753 shares of company stock worth $2,619,456. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

