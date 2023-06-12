Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.6 %
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.