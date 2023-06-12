Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of CHT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,704. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

