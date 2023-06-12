Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 268,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

