Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.84. 88,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

