Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 161,055 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 161,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $42.66. 3,145,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

