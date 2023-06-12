Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,740 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 435,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

