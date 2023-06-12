Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,063 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.75. 239,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

