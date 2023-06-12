Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of CTS worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CTS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,358,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,549,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 83,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

