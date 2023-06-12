Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,490,698 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,490,698 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,170. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

