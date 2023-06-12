Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Morphic worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 831.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MORF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Morphic Trading Down 0.4 %
MORF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,728. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.