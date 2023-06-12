Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 219,292 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,292 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Udemy worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,814,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,328,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,183. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 421,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,234. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.