Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 180,885 shares during the period.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWTX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 953,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.