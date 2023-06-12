Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 32,565 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of PriceSmart worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. 44,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,075. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.