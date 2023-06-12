Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 859,987 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,987 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KE by 247.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. 4,176,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.11.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

