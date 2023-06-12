Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 897,144 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897,144 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,788. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken Takanashi acquired 22,053,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,068,758.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,847,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STSA shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.