Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $6.36 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.