Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $667,000 Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 264,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 575.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 53.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 516,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 438.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 10,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,499. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

