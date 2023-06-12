Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 468,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,404. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

